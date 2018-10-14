Amid a cold morning in Colorado Springs, a family woke to chirps of smoke alarms about 9 a.m. Sunday near North Carefree Circle and North Powers Boulevard, Colorado Springs Fire Department said.
The fire was reported at the home of 5521 Buckskin Pass Drive North. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke billowing out of the second story of the house, then discovered the back deck was on fire. The fire spread along the house, but the family was able to evacuate without injuries, the fire department said.
Red Cross teams are assisting the family. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and it is unclear how much damage the house acquired.