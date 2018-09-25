Angelica Retherford, her husband and their 7-year-old twin sons needed a new place to live — quickly — as the deadline loomed to vacate their home in a Fountain mobile home park endangered by erosion.
So, she said, she took to Facebook and heard from Michael Paul Lemay, 42, who said he was a private lender who could help her buy or rent a new home.
“He seemed like he genuinely cared, which is the worst part,” said Retherford, 30. “Because when you talk to this man, he is one of the sweetest-talking people you will ever meet.”
But Lemay is accused of scamming several Riverside Mobile Home Park residents out of relocation money given to them by El Paso County.
He was arrested Monday on suspicion of theft of $20,000 to $100,000, a felony, and bait advertising, a misdemeanor, court records show.
The mobile home park sits on the edge of a 30-foot cliff that becomes dangerously undermined when Fountain Creek waters run fast and high.
“We had that terrible flood in September of 2013 in that part of town, and that’s when it became obvious that there was no way to protect that location — that it was going to just keep undercutting the bank, and eventually it would not be safe to be there,” said county spokesman Dave Rose.
The county bought the property and is moving people out of 26 units before the homes are demolished in November, Rose said.
Each household received an average of $22,000 to move, using state and federal funds, he said. The amount was determined by need.
Retherford gave Lemay $28,827.46, more than the nearly $25,000 she was awarded by the county, an arrest affidavit says.
Lemay found the family a series of houses, but each fell through for one reason or another, she said.
“He had a reason or an excuse for everything.”
Finally, frustrated and running out of time, Retherford said, she asked for her money back in early September.
As of Tuesday, she said, she hadn’t gotten any of it, and her family was still in the mobile home park.
Julia Olive, 26, said she hadn’t gotten any of her money back, either. She gave Lemay $22,031, the affidavit says.
Lemay “sounded really legit,” Olive said. He had an answer for every question and provided realistic-looking documents.
Olive lives with her husband, their 2-year-old son and her husband’s mother and grandmother.
“Because Michael did what he did, we all have to separate,” she said, because they couldn’t find a four-bedroom home at the last minute.
Her mother-in-law and grandmother-in-law have found an apartment, but she has yet to find a home for her immediate family.
“We don’t even have first and last month’s rent,” she said. “He took everything.”
So far, 12 of the homes have been vacated, and three more residents have signed leases and are preparing to move, Rose said.
The county doesn’t have any more money to give, Rose said, but officials are contacting nonprofits to see whether they have housing or programs to help residents facing the deadline.
“We’re hitting a lot of obstacles,” Retherford said. “We tried to get a house loan, and unfortunately, we do have the income, but we don’t have the credit. Not only that, our trailer is so old that we have so many issues in it, too. So it’s like, ‘Lord, we need something quickly.’ We’re looking, and we’re praying. I believe something will pop up.”
Lemay told police he gave the money to people who said they needed food. He claimed he “has a soft heart,” the affidavit says. He also spent the money on rent, a recliner chair for his grandfather and repairs to his work van.
“Lemay stated that it ‘got too big for me.’ He said that he tried to help people but it turned into him becoming a ‘con artist,’” the affidavit says.
Asked what services he provided the residents, he admitted he gave none, the affidavit says.
Lemay remained in county jail Tuesday on $50,000 bond, inmate records showed.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Fountain police Cpl. Alan Smith at 382-4262. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.