Firefighters rescued residents of an 11-story southwest Colorado Springs apartment building Friday after a fire broke out on the upper floors, sending a plume of smoke into the sky.
The four-alarm fire started around 11:30 a.m. on the 10th floor of the Regency Tower Apartments, a senior community at 921 Green Star Drive, the Fire Department said. Residents on the upper three floors were evacuated, with firefighters taking five down by ladder.
Working Fire 921 Green Star Cr. 2nd alarm 10 th floor fire. Multiple rescues in progress. All media stage east of event near 7/11 convenience store. pic.twitter.com/TcGukTx9vB— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 24, 2019
Two people were take to hospitals with unknown injuries. No firefighters were injured.
"Multiple people" also have been evaluated for possible smoke inhalation, said Fire Lt. Don Watkins.
"My whole world is in my apartment," said one resident, who was trying to get into the building when she found out about the fire. Another resident said the fire was on the upper floors, and smoke was coming out of both sides of the building at one point.
A paramedic carried an injured cat toward a veterinary office on nearby 8th street.
Linda Linden, who lives on the 4th floor of the building, said she was told the fire broke out in apartment 1006.
"I heard the alarm," she said. "I told my sister, 'We need to get dressed and get out of here.'"
Damage was visible in a few apartments on the top two floors of the building. Two units west-facing units on the outside of the building were completely charred and blackened.
Linden didn’t smell the smoke until she was outside, she added.
Trudy Cristiana, a 10th floor resident, was out shopping when she received a phone call from her friend, who told her the apartments were on fire.
"We raced home," she said.
Cristiana believes her apartment may have suffered some smoke damage, but the flames were on the opposite side of the building, she said.
"It’s a scary thing, I tell you, because we have so many older people there."
Holly Oliver, who lives at the assisted living facility across the street, said many of the Regency Tower residents are elderly and have health issues.
Oliver said she hadn't heard from a friend of hers who lives in the tower.
"Her name’s Crystal, and I’m really worried about her," Oliver said.
The Regency Tower houses people 55 and older, according to the complex's website. It was built in 1965 and has 124 one- and two-bedroom apartments.