Residents are preparing to continue their fight against contentious plans for high-density housing and new commercial space at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road in front of the City Council next week, but a request by the developer to postpone a scheduled appeal hearing on Tuesday could push it back to August.

Neighborhood advocates are asking the City Council to overturn the Planning Commission's Feb. 8 recommended approval of the proposed redevelopment of a partially vacant 125-acre office complex at 2424 Garden of the Gods, citing public safety concerns, among others.

But legal representatives for Nevada-based developer 2424 GOTG LLC on March 21 submitted a formal request to City Clerk Sarah Johnson asking the city to postpone Tuesday's hearing until Aug. 8, citing scheduling conflicts and the need to prepare additional information for their presentation to City Council.

"That information includes some matters raised as grounds for the appeal, and that information will take some time to obtain and prepare for the hearing. We would like to have that information available for the City Council," wrote attorney Steve Mulliken, representing the developer.

It was unclear Friday what specific information developer representatives wanted to gather. Mulliken did not respond to an email from The Gazette seeking more information by late Friday afternoon.

The council will briefly discuss the postponement request at a work session Monday, but will not make a decision until their regular meeting on Tuesday.

Ahead of the meetings, residents — many of whom live in the Mountain Shadows neighborhood and survived the destructive Waldo Canyon fire in 2012 — have urged councilmembers to let them plead their case next week.

"We have people that have to take off work ... to go and convince their city by participating in their government that this is wrong," said Bill Wysong, president of the Mountain Shadows Community Association and wildfire awareness advocacy group Westside Watch. Wysong has led the charge against the project over the past three years. "This is a last-minute request (to postpone the hearing). ... This is the politics of developer and a government that is not concerned about their citizens."

The Planning Commission's decision came a year and a half after the City Council denied a first iteration of the controversial project in the summer of 2021, siding with neighborhood advocates opposed to the project because, among other concerns, they feared it could make wildfire evacuation more dangerous.

A district court judge upheld the city's rejection in May 2022, but the developer appealed, a process that is ongoing with the Colorado Court of Appeals. The developer submitted the revised plan even as its litigation against the city is pending.

If the revised project receives final approval from the City Council, the developer would "most likely terminate the lawsuit" and move ahead with development per the new plan, developer representative Joe Hooker told the Planning Commission last month.

The developer is now asking the city to rezone the property to allow about 320 units in two- or three-story buildings, and commercial buildings, on about 26 acres near an existing 750,000-square-foot office building along North 30th Street. Housing options could include up to 220 apartments and possibly 100 single-family, townhome or retirement home units.

As originally planned, about 55 acres of property to the west is proposed to be set aside as open space.

In the first iteration of the proposal, developers sought approval to construct about 420 market-rate apartments and up to 200,000 square feet of commercial building along North 30th Street.

Residents have for years raised concerns about public safety and emergency evacuations if the proposal were approved, despite assurances from Fire Marshal Brett Lacey he does not have concerns the new development would critically delay emergency evacuations. He has said he is confident in the city's additional steps over the last year to improve emergency response in wildfires.

Neighborhood advocates have also continued to disagree with developers over whether the project would block views of the ridgelines, if new residents would disturb a nearby bighorn sheep herd, and if new apartments and townhomes would truly meet the need for housing.

The proposal also does not include plans to build new community parks in an area that is lacking in them, Wysong added. More residents living here would overcrowd existing parks and lower quality of life, he said.

The City Council meets for its regular meeting on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave. The council will first hear the developer's request to postpone the appeal hearing on Tuesday. If the council chooses not to postpone the hearing, residents will have a chance to present their case against it that day.

Meeting agendas are available on the city website at coloradosprings.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.