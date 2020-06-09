Residents expressed outrage Tuesday morning on the Colorado Springs City Council Facebook page that they could not speak to the board on the need for policing reforms after technical difficulties prevented the city from taking public comments.
The council took one comment from the public about the need for police reform before moving on to a discussion about a growing neighborhood in the northwest part of town that may need another access route that the developer hasn't planned to build.
"While I agree that emergency access routes are important, the unrest of your community demands immediate action. This frustration of the public grows amid deaf ears," Nate Ferrick commented on the council's Facebook page.
President Richard Skorman said he would reopen citizen's discussion at 1 p.m.
"We are working on our technical issues, we are probably going to have to struggle through this meeting and hopefully by the next meeting we will be in good shape," he said.
Some people were not pleased by the several hour delay on public comment.
"We have been waiting give us our time!!" Nichole Floare comment on the council's Facebook page.
Colorado Springs City Hall is currently closed to the public and residents must call in to address the council.