Residents of Manitou Springs are being asked to limit their water use as the city begins an emergency water main repair Wednesday.

City crews are starting their dig to locate and repair the sustained damages to the water main connecting Manitou Springs to the city’s water tank. This water main specifically supplies water to all Manitou Springs residents.

The damages have created a disruption for majority of households in Manitou Springs, and water pressure will continue to drop until the main is fixed.

There is currently no estimated time of completion because crews have not yet located the part of the main requiring repair. Meanwhile, the city is urging its residents to conserve water by participating in the following:

. Turn off sprinklers

. Refrain from washing cars and sidewalks with water

. Avoid laundry, dishwashing, etc.

. Do not use water for anything except necessary activities

After the water connection is restored, it’s normal for discoloration and low water pressure to occur. The issue can be resolved by running your bathtub tap on cold until the issue resolves.

Updates regarding the status of repair and central location of the damage can be found on the city’s website.