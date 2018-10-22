UPDATE: According to Colorado Springs police, as of 10:23 a.m. the police action on Wynkoop has been resolved.
Residents living near the 1200 block of Wynkoop Drive have been asked to shelter in place due to an ongoing police incident.
A Colorado Springs police sergeant tells 11 News the call came in just after 9 a.m. Monday as a self-inflicted shooting but devolved into some sort of incident requiring police on scene.
The exact nature of the incident is unclear. The 1200 block of Wynkoop Drive is located a few blocks north of the Citadel Mall.
