Residents near in the 6200 block of Riverdale Drive are asked to stay inside with their doors and windows locked as Colorado Springs police serve a felony warrant for an armed and dangerous homicide suspect.
Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said the homicide happened in the city but would not specify which case.
Others are asked to avoid the area.
No shots had been fired as of 12:30 p.m., police said.
Update: CSPD is serving a warrant in the 6200 block of Riverdale Drive. Please secure your residence if you live in the area. If not, please avoid the area. Updates soon. https://t.co/oc9xfCFhmt— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) January 12, 2019
Police intended to send the alert out to 123 residents near the home in question, though it may have gone out to thousands more, Black said.
