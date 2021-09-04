El Paso County officials are seeking residents' input on local parks, trails and open spaces as they update the countywide parks master plan.

Through a recently launched online forum, EPCountyParkPlan.com, residents can suggest ideas for parks, share their perspectives and provide recommendations on a variety of parks-related topics, officials said in a county news release.

GreenPlay LLC, a parks and recreation management consulting firm, will review all resident comments and suggestions posted through the website to help inform the new master plan and “create a future vision of El Paso County recreational areas,” the release said.

Across El Paso County, there are 8,000 acres of parks and open space, 130 miles of trails, two nature centers and various education and recreation programs and facilities.

Residents can offer input on various topics through the digital forum, including what their favorite county recreation programs and park activities are and what they feel are the parks and recreation system’s greatest strengths and weaknesses, said Amy Jo Fields, a county spokeswoman.

The website also includes a needs survey with questions that aim to gauge residents' usage of parks, trails and open space. This input will help guide how El Paso County recreation areas are preserved and used over the next five to 10 years, the website states.

The parks master plan, last updated in 2013, helps guide development and usage of county parks and trails as well as the long-term protection of open spaces.

Master plans are typically updated every seven to 10 years to “help meet the needs of the community and help establish a clear plan of action,” El Paso County Park Operations Division Manager Brian Bobeck said.

County officials are already working on updating portions of the parks master plan, including Geographic Information System mapping and park data, Bobeck said.