Police lifted a shelter-in-place order after officers got in a scuffle with with an armed person in eastern Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, law enforcement said.

Colorado Springs police responded to the 1700 block of Sawyer Way to conduct a search warrant around 7 a.m. when a skirmish between officers and an "armed individual" started, James Sokolik, a spokesman for police said.

Officer used flash bangs and pepper spray, Sokolik said.

Sokolik did not know whether a barricade was in place.

Residents in the 1700 block of Sawyer Way were advised to stay indoors ufor several hours, officers said.

