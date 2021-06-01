Police lifted a shelter-in-place order after officers got in a scuffle with with an armed person in eastern Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, law enforcement said.
Colorado Springs police responded to the 1700 block of Sawyer Way to conduct a search warrant around 7 a.m. when a skirmish between officers and an "armed individual" started, James Sokolik, a spokesman for police said.
Officer used flash bangs and pepper spray, Sokolik said.
Sokolik did not know whether a barricade was in place.
Residents in the 1700 block of Sawyer Way were advised to stay indoors ufor several hours, officers said.