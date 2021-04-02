Residents in Cimarron Hills neighborhood asked to shelter in place

A shelter-in-place alert was sent out to a neighborhood in Cimarron Hills Friday evening.
The alert was put in place just after 5:30 p.m. for residents in an area along Cree Drive near Seneca Road. The neighborhood is close to Peterson Road and Galley Road.
EPSO on scene of barricaded suspect. Stay away from the area. #CreeBarricade https://t.co/LxTpsLCzZN pic.twitter.com/cRColF0j5p— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 3, 2021
The following was posted by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office:
“There is law enforcement activity in the area of 1100 Block of Cree Dr. Please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved.”
This is developing story. Read more at kktv.com.