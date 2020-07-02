Two local fire protection districts say taxpayers need to pony up so the agencies can keep their stations running smoothly and emergency services up to par. But the Tri-Lakes Monument and Donald Wescott fire protection districts have starkly different reasons for the request: one is serving a growing population as developments spring up in the northern part of El Paso County; the other is working with a shrinking tax base because the Colorado Springs Fire Department now serves much of the district. Fire protection districts are primarily funded through property taxes they levy. Unlike fire departments, such as those in Fountain or Colorado Springs, the districts are independent from municipal government entities.