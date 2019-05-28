Residents hauling piles of branches ripped down by last week's snowstorm have been seen driving around road closure signs to illegally dump their loads in a Colorado Springs park, Gazette news partner KKTV found.
Since the May 20 storm, city crews have stashed fallen vegetation from public spaces — including rights of ways, medians, parks, open spaces and trails — at Cottonwood Creek Park. The city's Forestry Division already has received nearly 2,000 calls and online submissions with reports of uprooted plants.
The park site is not open to the public, nor is the city authorized to clear litter that originated from private land. Those caught using the Cottonwood Creek Park site face a $60 fine.
That hasn't stopped a handful of people from maneuvering around the roadblocks and traffic cones, KKTV reported.
Residents who need to dispose of downed debris can contact one of 45 licensed tree service companies. A list of companies is available here.
To report an issue with trees from public spaces, click here.