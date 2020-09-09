Firefighters battled a house fire in west Colorado Springs on Wednesday afternoon that displaced two people and two dogs.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded just before 1:30 p.m. to a report of a blaze in a multistory home at 1312 Hamstead Court, near the Kissing Camels Golf Course and Garden of the Gods.
The accidental fire broke out in the home's attic after a "breach in the chimney flue," the department said in a tweet around 7 p.m.
UPDATE 1312 Hamstead Ct- Accidental fire cause by a breach in the chimney flue causing an attic fire. 2 occupants and 2 dogs will be displaced. As we are getting into fall and winter, this is a good time to clean and inspect your chimneys. #chimneyfire #coloradospringfire pic.twitter.com/mY9JSOxIHV— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 10, 2020
All residents were safe, the department reported via Twitter just before 2 p.m.
Working structure fire at 1312 Hamstead Ct. CSFD working scene. All residents out safely. pic.twitter.com/wNw4z8v6ix— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 9, 2020
This is a developing story. More details to come as they are known.