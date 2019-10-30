The grueling and bone-chilling task of shoveling snow is a familiar chore Colorado Springs residents face each year.
And after a three-day winter weather spell, dumping 8.5 inches of snow on city streets and sidewalks, some residents might be divided as to whether shoveling is necessary or optional.
The city’s law, however, is unambiguous: Residents must clear snow from their sidewalks after it stops falling.
Colorado Springs requires that residents clear their sidewalks within 24 hours after the snowfall stops or by 5 p.m. the next business day. Property owners in violation could receive a warning, citation or even a rare bill from code code enforcement.
The city employs an eight-person Quality of Life team which clears the areas around homeless shelters and properties where owners are unable to shovel their own paths, said Neighborhood Services Manager Mitch Hammes. An additional team of 10 code enforcement officers police city sidewalks, mostly responding on a complaint basis.
This week, Hammes said he expects residents to file about a dozen complaints on unkempt properties and businesses. Suburban neighborhoods might see up to 60 complaints, he said.
Two rounds of winter storms hit Colorado Springs Monday and Tuesday, leaving nearly 9 inches of snow in their wake. In the aftermath, many residents told The Gazette that snow must be cleared regardless of how cold or boring it might be.
“It’s less about the ordinance and more to do with peoples’ safety - if you respect other human beings - especially people who could trip on the paths,” said Old North End resident Robert Jack.
The city ordinance is more of a byproduct of living in Colorado Springs, Jack said.
“It’s more important because the snow pack will start to melt and become icy, and there are a lot of kids like my daughter and a lot of elderly folks who walk through (neighborhoods),” said Ronnie Lewis, another Old North End resident?
Lewis said he has never heard of anyone receiving a ticket for failing to shovel their sidewalks.
“It’s a bit of a peer pressure too,” Lewis said. “It’s like, oh, if you see your neighbor who’s in their 70s shoveling their sidewalk, what’s your excuse.”