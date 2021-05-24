El Paso County residents will have their final chance to comment on the draft of a new county master plan Wednesday, when planners convene to continue mulling its adoption.
When approved, the new El Paso County master plan will guide local development for the next 20 to 30 years as the county prepares to pack in hundreds of thousands of new residents during that time. Its adoption will also end a more than 2 ½-year “robust” planning and development process that included county staff, design consultants and the public, planners said.
But some residents were concerned they did not have an adequate opportunity to review and provide feedback on the plan because it was not available to them until March 9, just two months ahead of its scheduled adoption hearings in May.
Planning advocate Judy von Ahlefeldt also said the county did not hold enough public meetings seeking input, and that technical difficulties, such as trouble logging into a cloud-based mapping and analysis program that would have better allowed residents to interact with the draft plan, possibly hindered virtual public engagement when in-person meetings were paused during the pandemic.
“There has been no interactive discussion on this plan like there has been on other plans in the past,” von Ahlefeldt said.
County leaders acknowledged public involvement was challenging, but disagreed their public process was inadequate. The county held several community meetings about the plan before its development, they said, and also discussed it at public Planning Commission, Board of County Commissioners and Master Plan Advisory Committee meetings.
“As we’ve gone through this process, public involvement has been … an extreme challenge,” El Paso County Planning and Community Development Deputy Director Mark Gebhart told planning commissioners May 5. “Not everybody has high-speed internet to pull up the documents and details, but I hope we’ve overcome that to a certain extent. We can’t solve it, but we’ve tried to do the best we can to get that public involved.”
County Planning Commission Chairman Brian Risley said Monday he felt releasing the draft to the public in March did provide adequate time for their review.
County leaders hope to review and update the plan every five years after adoption, he added, providing further opportunities for residents to participate.
Wednesday's master plan adoption hearing will begin at 9 a.m. It will be streamed on the county website at elpasoco.com/news-information-channel or online at bit.ly/3e14zXW. Comcast customers can watch the broadcasted meeting on Channel 59, while CenturyLink customers can tune into Channels 89 or 1089.
Residents can also attend the meeting in person at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave. in Colorado Springs, on a first-come, first-seated basis.
The draft master plan is available on the El Paso County Master Plan website: elpaso.hlplanning.com.