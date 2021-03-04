El Paso County Public Health (copy)

El Paso County residents ages 70 and older can call the county's new call center to receive help in scheduling a vaccine appointment. In this file photo, pharmacist Chris Martin fills a syringe to give the first COVID-19 vaccine at Memorial Administrative Center for UCHealth.

 the Gazette

El Paso County residents 70 years or older can call a new call center for help scheduling a vaccine appointment, El Paso County Public Health announced Thursday.

The call center will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Seniors will be scheduled for appointments for anytime next week with available providers, the department said.

Operators will not ask for insurance information, Social Security numbers, a home address or personally identifiable information, and residents should be aware of possible scams, the health department warned. There is no fee to receive the vaccine.

Residents 70 years and older can call (719) 374-8313 to schedule an appointment. More information on the COVID-19 vaccine in El Paso County can be found at elpasocountyhealth.org.

