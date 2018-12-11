A woman thwarted a hopeful burglar trying to break into her home in northeast Colorado Springs, police said.
Jesse Moreno, 25, allegedly was attempting to bust into a home in the 2700 block of Vickers Drive just before 8 p.m. Monday. A woman who lived there arrived just before police and threatened him with an unknown type of metal.
Moreno stopped and was taken into custody when officers arrived.
He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted burglary and three counts of child abuse.
He is being held at the El Paso County jail on a $10,000 bond.