Two resident groups said this week they are worried that a mayor- and City Council-sponsored "listening tour" intended to gather resident feedback isn't receptive to all community input.

Integrity Matters and the Pine Creek Village Neighbors raised concerns this week that the format of six in-person listening sessions — being hosted in each council district to inform the strategic plan Mayor Yemi Mobolade must submit to residents — limits "robust" public participation and violates Colorado open meetings law.

"We aren't against a conversational discussion, but when you're driving the discussion, you're limiting the amount of topics people can speak to," Integrity Matters founder Dana Duggan said at Friday evening's listening session hosted at Liberty High School.

The city has adopted a "World Café"-style approach to lead each listening session, officials told Integrity Matters members in emails obtained this week by The Gazette. The structured process is formatted to best guide dialogue among large groups, city spokeswoman Vanessa Zink said by phone Friday morning. The method splits the group into smaller roundtables.

"It has been built with such intention. We want people to come, but we have to have a way to be able to guide conversations and make it productive," Zink said.

During the fourth listening session in District 2 (on the Springs' north side) Friday evening, 15 tables were spread out in the school cafeteria; 13 of them sat between six to 11 people each, and two tables remained empty. Each table included a facilitator to guide conversation among residents on issues like infrastructure, public safety and economic vitality, which Mobolade has identified as key focus areas.

Table facilitators at the listening sessions include a mix of city staff, event volunteers and some Council of Neighbors and Organizations-trained facilitators, Community Affairs Adviser Thomas Thompson said in a Wednesday email to Integrity Matters members, obtained by The Gazette.

After roundtable discussions, residents share their feedback with Mobolade and councilmembers during a "spotlight" period. On Friday, residents gave their input on public safety and the need for more police and wildfire evacuation planning; on the need for more infrastructure to support the city's booming growth; and cautioned against overdevelopment, among other subjects.

About 20 people from Integrity Matters, the Pine Creek neighborhood and the city's west side silently protested against recently approved and proposed developments, as well as CONO's partnership in the listening sessions.

Integrity Matters said in emails to Mobolade and city staff this week the format doesn't allow residents to share their input on other topics not identified as key focus areas. The group suggested officials adopt an "open mic" forum at the sessions.

"There's lots of different ways to run these meetings, and this is what we chose," Zink said by phone Friday, adding the listening sessions are not town halls. "... We are trying to help focus discussion a bit. We're not trying to keep (residents) from discussion other topics. If they get off topic, that's OK, too."

Integrity Matters and Pine Creek Village Neighbors said they were concerned that online registration for Friday's listening session was at capacity by midweek, allowing only up to 200 people to participate in the roundtable discussions. Ahead of the session, the groups asked the city to relocate to the high school's gymnasium, which they said could comfortably fit up to 2,000 people.

They also urged the city to livestream the listening sessions.

"How is that listening to your citizens, when we have over 86,000 residents in District 2?" the Pine Creek Village Neighbors wrote in a Thursday email addressed to Mobolade, using population statistics from the city clerk's final 2020 City Council district report.

Duggan said she believed more people would have attended Friday, but may have tried to register for the listening session and found it was full.

"People aren't going to show up if they can't register. They discouraged a whole bunch of attendance," she said.

Limiting the number of residents who can attend and participate violates Colorado's open meetings law, members of both groups said this week. According to a summary on the Colorado General Assembly website, the law "generally requires any state or local governmental body to discuss public business or to take formal action in meetings that are open to the public."

The state defines a meeting as a gathering called to "discuss public business," whether the meeting is held in person, by phone, electronically or by other means.

Zink said the city is not "planning on turning anyone away" from the listening sessions, even if they are unable to register.

"No matter the space, 200 (people) for this format is really the best participatory number. That doesn't mean we're not going to make space for others to come. They can still participate in conversations," she said.

Residents can also complete an online survey as part of the tour; can email Mobolade their feedback on any city-related topic to inform the city's updated strategic plan; and can share their input during public comment sessions at the City Council's regular meetings, she said.

Integrity Matters and Pine Creek Village Neighbors also objected to CONO's participation in the listening sessions, saying the organization does not represent all residents.

Zink said the city partnered with the organization to run the listening sessions because it is involved in neighborhood and community outreach.

The final two in-person listening sessions are scheduled for Friday in northwest Colorado Springs and Sept. 8 in southeast Colorado Springs. On Sept. 9, the city will host a virtual citywide listening session.

For more information on the Listening Tour, visit coloradosprings.gov/ListeningTour.