cop lights.jpg

Police are searching for three boys suspected of throwing rocks at a window of at least one home in northeast Colorado Springs Thursday night.

Just before midnight, a resident in the 4900 block of Wagon Master Drive reported a rock shattering their window. Officers searched the area and saw three boys wearing hoodies in a reportedly stolen vehicle. When police approached the car, the juveniles ran.

Police were not able to find the boys.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments