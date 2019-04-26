Police are searching for three boys suspected of throwing rocks at a window of at least one home in northeast Colorado Springs Thursday night.
Just before midnight, a resident in the 4900 block of Wagon Master Drive reported a rock shattering their window. Officers searched the area and saw three boys wearing hoodies in a reportedly stolen vehicle. When police approached the car, the juveniles ran.
Police were not able to find the boys.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.