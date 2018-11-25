An experimental vaccine that could hold off Alzheimer's disease showed promising results in animal testing, according to researchers at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.
Testing in mice showed that the vaccine safely prevents the buildup of substances in the brain associated with the fatal disease, the team reported this week in the journal Alzheimer's Research & Therapy.
There has been research in monkeys and rabbits as well, and the researchers hope the vaccine will progress to human trials. If the vaccine proves safe and effective in humans, it could slice the number of dementia diagnoses in half, the study's senior author told USA Today.
For more on this story visit USAToday.com.