Firefighters rescued residents of an 11-story west-side Colorado Springs apartment building Friday after a fire broke out on the upper floors, sending a plume of smoke above the Regency Tower Apartments.
The four-alarm fire started around 11:30 a.m. on the 10th floor of the Regency Tower Apartments, a senior community at 921 Green Star Drive, the Fire Department said. Residents on the upper three floors were evacuated, with firefighters taking five down by ladder.
Working Fire 921 Green Star Cr. 2nd alarm 10 th floor fire. Multiple rescues in progress. All media stage east of event near 7/11 convenience store. pic.twitter.com/TcGukTx9vB— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 24, 2019
Two people were take to hospitals with unknown injuries. No firefighters were injured.
“Multiple people” also have been evaluated for possible smoke inhalation, said Fire Lt. Don Watkins.
“My whole world is in my apartment,” said one resident, who was trying to get into the building when she found out about the fire. Another resident said the fire was on the upper floors, and smoke was coming out of both sides of the building at one point.
A paramedic carried an injured cat toward a veterinary office on nearby 8th street.
Holly Oliver, who lives at the assisted living facility across the street, said many of the Regency Tower residents are elderly and have health issues.
Oliver said she hadn't heard from a friend of hers who lives in the tower.
“Her name’s Crystal and I’m really worried about her,” Oliver said.
The Regency Tower houses people 55 and older, according to the complex's website. It was built in 1965 and has 124 one- and two-bedroom apartments.