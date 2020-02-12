Firefighters rescued two people from balconies during a Wednesday morning fire at a Colorado Springs four-plex.
The fire, which started before dawn, occurred at 1168 Mazatlan Circle in southeast Colorado Springs. Officials told Gazette news partner KKTV that two occupants were trapped on the upper floor after flames spread to the stairs. They were brought to safety by firefighters using ladders.
"Right now, they are doing fine," Lt. Don Watkins with the Colorado Springs Fire Department told KKTV. "They are staying in an ambulance, staying warm. They were evaluated for injuries and there’s no injuries at this time."
The fire is believed to have started outside the building before moving inward. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Residents of one apartment were expected to be displaced and would be assisted by the Red Cross, Watkins told KKTV.