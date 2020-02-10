A car went over the edge of Old Stage Road in Colorado Springs early Monday morning, requiring firefighters to rescue its six occupants.
Crews with the Colorado Springs and Broadmoor fire departments and state troopers responded to the crash on the southwest edge of the city shortly after 1 a.m., about two miles up the road, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
Because the road is steep and covered in snow, a brush truck had to be used to reach the vehicle. It took firefighters about an hour to set up ropes to pull the car's occupants to safety, a department spokesperson told Gazette news partner KKTV.
One of the vehicle's occupants was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
As of early Monday morning, it was unknown what led to the crash, according to KKTV.