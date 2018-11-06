Two well-known, well-connected Republican women appeared headed to victory Tuesday night over their Democratic opponents in races to fill two seats on the Board of El Paso County Commissioners.
Holly Williams, the wife of Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams, and Cami Bremer, the wife of former county GOP chairman Eli Bremer, are vying for the District 1 and District 5 seats, respectively.
As of 8 p.m., Williams had 29,600 votes, or about 71 percent, to Democratic candidate Frank DeLalla’s roughly 12,000 votes, or nearly 29 percent, early returns show.
In District 5, about 18,700 votes, or nearly 61 percent, had been cast for Bremer, according to unofficial, preliminary results. Her Democratic opponent, Kari Frederick, had about 12,200 votes, or about 39 percent.
Williams’ and Bremer's leads suggest that the county's status as a conservative bastion in southern Colorado isn’t likely to change any time soon. A Democrat has not been elected to the Board of County Commissioners since Stan Johnson won the District 1 seat in 1970.
Holly Williams became the county’s public trustee in 1999, appointed to the position by then-Gov. Bill Owens after she and her husband helped run his two gubernatorial campaigns.
Her husband served as the District 1 commissioner for two terms before he was elected to his current office. The district, one of two that will elect a new commissioner in November, currently is represented by term-limited commissioners President Darryl Glenn and covers a swath of northern El Paso County that includes Black Forest and part of Monument.
Williams, an administrator at the county’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility, beat out former state legislative aid Calandra Vargas in the June primary for the Republican nomination.
A focal point of Williams’ campaign was her pledge to fund transportation projects on local roads without raising taxes. She also emphasized the need for funding for core county services, such as public safety.
Her opponent, DeLalla, is a political outsider who has spent years working in program management and business development for defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin and L3 Technologies, formerly L-3 Communications. He pledged to fight for responsible land use decisions — especially in the fast-growing District 1, where limited water supply and traffic capacity on local roads are of chief concerns to residents.
District 5 is represented by term-limited commissioner Peggy Littleton and includes much of central Colorado Springs east of Interstate 25.
Bremer, who defeated Vickie Tonkins in the Republican primary, previously held positions as the governmental affairs director for the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce, a public communications specialist with the City of Colorado Springs, and a program manager at the Penrose Cancer Center.
She asserted during her campaign that her work in the public and private sectors has given her the know-how to work with local organizations and other community partners to find solutions to issues affecting the city and county, such as homelessness.
Bremer's opponent, Frederick, runs a local bed-and-breakfast that allows marijuana use with her husband, Chauncey Frederick, who is running for county coroner.
Frederick told the Gazette in March she decided to run after she sought to expand her business and county staff told her not to waste her money because commissioners wouldn’t approve her land-use application.
Before the June primary, Frederick said dissatisfaction with the national political landscape under President Donald Trump had empowered her to run.