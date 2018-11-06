The Republican stronghold in Teller County isn’t budging.
In state seats as well as among local candidates, alliance to the GOP held steady in Tuesday's unofficial election results.
Republican Mark “C.Z.” Czelusta was headed for victory in the county treasurer seat, beating out unaffiliated candidate and current county assessor Betty Clark-Wine with 63 percent of the vote in preliminary numbers. The Secretary of State’s Office had found Clark-Wine in violation of campaign financing laws by failing to register her fundraising committee for contributions.
Six open county offices had no opponents running against the Republican candidates.
Sheriff Jason Mikesell will retain his position, and Krystal Brown keeps her job as county Clerk and Recorder.
Robert “Bob” Campbell, current county treasurer and public trustee, will become a county commissioner.
The new county surveyor is Eric Simonson; the county assessor, David “Colt” Simmons; and Kayla Daughterty replaces longtime coroner Al Born.
Republican Mark Baisley is the new state representative for District 39, beating Democratic opponent Kamala Vanderkolk and Libertarian Tony Gross.
And the new state senator for District 2 is Republican Dennis Hisey, a former commissioner for El Paso County. He ran against Democratic contender Beth “Hart” Harz.
7A, a measure to generate $1.2 million to $1.5 million annually for ambulance provider Emergency Medical Services, was passing with 61 percent of the vote in preliminary results. Revenue from a new half-cent sales tax throughout the Ute Pass Regional Health Service District will decrease response times and eliminate out-of-pocket charges for in-district residents who have health insurance.
Voters in the city of Victor strongly rejected a proposal to have the City Council appoint the city clerk instead of being elected.
An overwhelming majority of Cripple Creek voters — 82 percent in unofficial returns — agreed to continue a three-tenths of 1 percent retail sales tax initially approved in 2003 to fund the Aspen Mine Center, a community center that houses 24 agencies and programs to help residents.
Four Mile Fire Protection District will be allowed to stabilize district taxes to offset assessed valuation reductions caused by the Gallagher Amendment by authorizing a variable mill levy rate starting in 2020. Fire trucks, tankers, hoses, pumps and other equipment will be repaired and maintained, and protective gear updated.
Results were unavailable for Florissant Fire Protection District's bid to increase its mill levy to offset decreases in district tax revenues resulting from reduced assessed valuations.