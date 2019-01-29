Alabama state Auditor Jim Ziegler (R) is facing pushback over a post he shared on Facebook over the weekend discussing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (D-Ariz.) attire.
Ziegler shared photos of the Arizona Democrat donning a dress and tall boots while on the Senate floor last week with the headline: “What newly elected AZ democrat senator Kyrsten Sinema wore to work.”
The post prompted heated discussion from commenters, many of whom slammed the Republican and accused him of shaming Sinema for her attire.
According to AL.com, Ziegler also wrote that Sinema “took the floor improperly attired” in an earlier version of the post. However, that phrasing was later removed from the post.