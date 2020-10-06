Voters in Colorado House District 19 will choose between two candidates with military backgrounds and opposing views on the role of government.
Republican incumbent Tim Geitner, elected in 2018, is facing off against Democratic challenger Joe Thompson. House District 19 encompasses the El Paso County communities of Black Forest, Calhan, Ellicott, Gleneagle, Monument, Peyton, Ramah and Woodmoor.
Geitner served as an Army infantry officer in Afghanistan and is now in his 11th year in the Army Reserve. He also works as a small businessman and a legislative analyst, according to his website, which lays out his preference for personal freedoms over government intervention.
“Government must prioritize tax dollars to pay for essentials, such as roads, first,” his campaign website said. “Nothing is free, and the taxpayers shouldn't be used to redistribute wealth.”
Geitner singles out “overregulation” for stifling business and favors free-market economics, his website said.
Thompson served in the Army in the 1970s, including a stint patrolling the Berlin Wall in West Germany, and worked for more than three decades as a civilian resource management analyst for the Department of the Army.
During an interview, he said the government could tap its expertise to ease the fallout of COVID-19, improve public education and reduce the country’s reliance on fossil fuels by investing in alternatives including wind, solar and geothermal power.
“We’ve got to forget that we’re Democrats and Republicans and remember that we’re Americans,” he said. “We need to set aside the partisan politics and think about the future of the country.”
As a legislator, he would do his part to improve medical care, he said.
“We’re the only industrialized country on the planet that doesn’t have universal health care. How can you expect people to work if you do not have people being taken care of medically?”