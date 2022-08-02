A group of several Republican candidates who sought hand recounts in various GOP primary races in El Paso County and the state of Colorado have filed a lawsuit against El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman and Secretary of State Jena Griswold, alleging the estimated cost of the recounts included "unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious" charges.

El Paso County coroner candidate Rae Ann Weber, county clerk and recorder candidate Peter Lupia, sheriff candidate Todd Watkins, county commission candidates Lindsay Moore and David Winney, House District 18 candidate Summer Groubert and Senate District 9 candidate Lynda Zamora Wilson filed the complaint against Broerman and Griswold Monday in Denver District Court.

All seven candidates had requested hand recounts of their respective June 28 primary races, but only Weber, Lupia and Zamora Wilson had provided sufficient funds to move forward with their recounts by July 28, their statutory deadline.

The lawsuit asks the court to order Griswold and Broerman to remove the costs for vendor programming and support in all requests for recounts, return any over-payment, and allow candidates who have not paid in full another opportunity to pay the adjusted costs.

Broerman said last week the total cost to conduct the two recounts for the county clerk and recorder and coroner's races was about $20,800.

The candidates accuse Broerman and Griswold of including "exorbitant" additional costs for vendor programming and support, calculated at a rate of $250 per hour for an estimated four hours, for a total amount of $10,000.

"As such, these additional costs practically doubled the estimated costs of approximately $10,819 for election judges, staff overtime and other costs," the lawsuit states. "... The involvement of a vendor is unnecessary and the additional expense is cost prohibitive."

Tina Peters, who was also granted a recount but was not named as a petitioner in the lawsuit, submitted $255,912.33 for the statewide recount of her 14.2-percentage-point loss to former Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder Pam Anderson for the GOP nomination for secretary of state, Colorado Politics reported.

Wilson submitted $20,819.87 for a recount of the GOP primary bid for the Senate District 9 seat to Sen. Paul Lundeen of Monument.

Since the final results for all races did not meet the threshold set by Colorado law to trigger an automatic recount, that cost is paid by the candidates who requested them, not by taxpayers. State election rules require races within a margin less than or equal to 0.5% of the winner’s vote receive mandatory recounts, paid for by the state.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.