Commercial pilot and Republican Ken DeGraaf is facing off against an attorney and Democrat Blake Garner in House District 22, an area that covers a northeast portion of Colorado Springs.
DeGraaf, an Air Force veteran, is likely to win the race in the district that is currently represented by Republican Colin Larson, who is now running in House District 25 because of redistricting. The current district covers an area from Research Parkway to Constitution Avenue and from Academy Boulevard to Powers Boulevard.
DeGraaf said he has heard from voters they are are concerned about homelessness, crime, education, election security and inflation among other issues.
When it comes to election security, DeGraaf cast doubt on the current election process in a written response to questions and called for major voting reforms.
"Machine counting might be OK for convenience, but certified results should be limited to the hand-count. Voter rolls must be validated, drop-boxes eliminated and mail-in ballots only as requested and verified," he wrote.
He also said the education system has become bloated and he would support greater school choice.
"The system has become too bloated and top-heavy, with decreasing interest in accomplishing its designed function, and instead looking to churn out activist automatons," he said.
He is also anti-abortion, supports pursuing greater energy independence, and reducing government spending.
Garner did not respond to requests for comment.
However, on his website, he states he supports addressing climate change, greater funding for education, public transportation, such as rail, and incentivizing housing construction.