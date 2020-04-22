Colorado Springs should experience a reprieve from precipitation Wednesday, with clear skies ahead of potential precipitation day and night through Saturday.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 65 and winds around 15 mph. Thursday will look similar but feature a 30% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation — snow, rain and thunderstorms — increases to 50% on Friday. Precipitation persists into the forecast on Saturday in the form of potential snow, rain and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Thursday: A high near 65 and winds from 10-15 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Friday: A high just over 55 and winds from 10-15 mph. A 50% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Partially sunny, with a high just over 60 and winds around 5 mph. A chance of rain/snow showers before 8 a.m., then switching to a chance of rain showers, though thunder is possible.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 70 and winds from 5-10 mph.