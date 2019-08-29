A rollover crash involving serious injuries has shut down southbound Colorado 83 at North Gate Boulevard, according to scanner reports.
According to Colorado State Patrol radio transmissons, ambulances and a helicopter were en route about 4:20 p.m.
The Colorado Department of Transportation reported that both lanes of Highway 83 are blocked. Northbound Highway 83 traffic is being rerouted to Flying Horse Club Drive, according to the radio traffic.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
