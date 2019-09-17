Police were monitoring a neighborhood in central Colorado Springs near Memorial Hospital early Tuesday after neighbors reported hearing "hundreds" of gunshots.
The fusillade was reported to 9-1-1 just before 2 a.m. and police raced to the intersection of Boulder and Institute streets where they found dozens of shell casings, police told KKTV. All the gunfire didn't result in injuries, but kicked off a lengthy police investigation.
Police told KKTV that they linked the gunfire to a home in that area. After surrounding the house for nearly four hours and shutting down Boulder between El Paso Street and Prospect Street, police determined the suspect was probably not there.
Police say they are going to stay in the area to watch the house, but the roadway is back open.