Reporter who broke story on Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting found dead

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Hillary Clinton's right to privacy means draft indictments prepared during the 1990s-era Whitewater investigation should not be released publicly before Election Day. The draft indictments, requested by conservative-leaning Judicial Watch, have never been published. The National Archives has, however, made a substantial number of records related to the independent counsel's expansive probe available in the years since the case was closed in 1998. The draft indictments were written by the special prosecutor's office.