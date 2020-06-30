El Paso County deputies responded to reports of a shooting Tuesday at a home near Widefield High School, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to 700 block of Widefield Drive about 4:30 p.m. when a man reported he had been shot and was bleeding. He said the suspect was still in the home at the time of the call but that he was able to escape.
When deputies arrived they found the victim with a minor abrasion but no evidence of a shooting, according to police.
EPSO on scene at shooting in the 700 block of Widefield Drive. PIO enroute. Media staging will be at Widefield High School, south parking lot. pic.twitter.com/Yk1QXJShcb— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 30, 2020
