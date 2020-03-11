Colorado Springs police are still sifting through conflicting reports about a woman being kidnapped while trying to rescue her children from a carjacker.

The woman was found safe Wednesday and police have yet to verify if any children were involved. A suspect has been identified, but police have not announced arrests.

Police have not said where the woman was found.

Early Wednesday, police were called to a 7-Eleven on South 8th Street, where a clerk said a customer saw her vehicle being stolen with her children inside. The report that children were in the vehicle is still being investigated, said police spokesman Sgt. Jason Newton.

The clerk told investigators the woman left her car running while she was inside the store. The employee then heard the woman exclaim about her children, saw her sprint outside and try to stop another woman from stealing her vehicle.

Police said video surveillance showed the woman banging on the vehicle windows and stepping in front of it in an attempt to stop the alleged thief. The woman managed to get inside the passenger door before the vehicle sped off, police said.

Surveillance footage showed a truck that the suspected car thief got out of also drove off, officers said.

About half an hour after police released a statement asking the public’s help to identify the two women, tips led officers to find the victim unharmed.