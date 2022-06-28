A reported bomb threat and ensuing evacuation of a building on the campus of Colorado State University-Pueblo has been resolved, according to a tweet from the university Tuesday afternoon.
"The incident on campus has been resolved by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office," CSU-Pueblo tweeted. "The campus may return to normal activities. Thank you for making safety on our campus a priority."
The Hasan School of Business at Colorado State University-Pueblo was evacuated. The school requested that all stay away while the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office assessed the scene.
No further details were released. This is a developing story.
Pueblo County Sheriff's officers are en route to assess the situation; please stay away from the area until Pueblo County Sheriff's Office gives the OK. We will provide further updates as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/4drpMn5cGg— CSU Pueblo (@CSUPueblo) June 28, 2022