An autopsy report from the El Paso County Coroner's Officer determined that 37-year-old Mitchell Arellano, who was found dead in Otis Park near downtown Colorado Springs in mid-August, died from gunshot wounds after he was struck 14 times.

Colorado Springs police opened a homicide investigation in August after police found “obvious trauma” to Arellano's body when officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 700 block of Iowa Avenue, police said.

Officers found Arellano's body near the playground of the park.

The coroner's office also detected alcohol, amphetamine, and methamphetamine in toxicology lab tests run on Arellano.

Police did not announce any arrests associated with Arellano's death.

Police asked that anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information on it, call the department at 719-444-7000. Those who wish to do so anonymously can call the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.