The man known as the "good Samaritan" who Arvada police say helped stop Monday's shooter was killed by a responding officer, according to sources familiar with the investigation.
Just before he died, John Hurley, 40, used a concealed weapon to shoot a man who had shown up to the downtown plaza, police say, to ambush Arvada police officers. Ronald Troyke, 59, had left a four-page note with his intentions to target law enforcement, specifically the Arvada Police Department, police department spokesman Dave Snelling confirmed.
An Arvada police officer was interviewed by a certified incident response team, or CIRT, headed by First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King, according to Arvada Mayor Marc Williams. King, through Assistant District Attorney Amanda Gall, declined to comment on her investigation.
Williams told The Gazette that ballistics results in the investigation had been put on a rush request, but said there are witness reports and other evidence which must be considered before the results are made public.
"This goes beyond ballistics," he said. "At this juncture we have been directed by the district attorney not to confirm nor deny how Mr. Hurley died. We are awaiting the completion of their investigation and the full forensic and ballistic testing before the First Judicial is prepared to make a statement."
According to an account by an eyewitness, Hurley was shopping in Olde Town Arvada's Army Navy Surplus store when 10-15 shots were heard by people inside the store. According to a post by the store's Facebook page, Hurley ran outside, taking advantage of the fact that the suspected shooter, now identified as Ronald Troyke, disappeared toward the library for a short time. It was then, the post says, that "John pulled out his concealed pistol and shot 5-6 rounds toward the suspect."
Hurley's family plans to make a statement regarding his death. His sister, Erin Hurley, told The Gazette that their feelings about his passing will come through victims advocates with Jefferson County, who have been helping them through their loss.