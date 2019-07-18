The 36-year-old inmate at El Paso County jail who died by suicide last month had a history of bipolar disorder and "recent personal stressors," the county Coroner's Office found.
She had been booked into jail May 28 on a probation violation for identity theft, said sheriff's spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby.
The woman, whom The Gazette will not identify, apparently died by hanging.
She was found not breathing and without a pulse when deputies and medical staff responded to her cell at 12:05 p.m. June 4, the Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies performed CPR, and medical staff used an automated external defibrillator.
She had regained a pulse by the time she was taken to a hospital, where she died June 9.
Kirby declined to say whether the woman was on suicide watch but said she was in "a 15-minute check ward" and "was last checked within that 15-minute time frame."
An investigation by the Sheriff's Office found "no policy or procedural violations by any of the deputies involved," Kirby said by email.
The woman's death was the first suicide in the jail since July 2009, the Sheriff's Office said.
