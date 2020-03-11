Three additional presumptive positive cases of coronavirus were announced in Colorado on Wednesday, the same day the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs announced that many classes would temporarily shift to remote delivery after spring break.
The three new cases are in Pitkin County and involve individuals who were in contact with an Australian visitor. The trio is quarantined, according to Gazette news partner 9News.
A Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment spokeswoman would not confirm the new diagnoses to The Gazette on Wednesday morning, saying only that a press release was in the works and referring questions to a designated media line, which did not immediately return a call.
Locally, UCCS will shift all classes possible to remote learning for March 30-April 13 to prevent possible transmission of the virus and has activated an incident management team, according to a Wednesday morning email from school chancellor Venkat Reddy.
The campus will remain open, but "as local, national and global public health recommendations shift to include mitigation of transmission, we are proactively taking steps protect the campus and the community," Reddy said in the letter.
In-person classes will resume April 14 unless announced otherwise, Reddy stated.
"High-risk individuals," including those with chronic health conditions or compromised immune systems, can work with their supervisor to determine remote-work options. Domestic and international travel is restricted through the end of April unless an exception is made by administration. Large campus-sponsored events must be evaluated by the university, the letter additionally stated.
CU Boulder similarly announced Wednesday that it would switch in-person classes to remote delivery starting Monday for the remainder of the semester, according to a Wednesday letter from the school's chancellor, Philip DiStefano.
Campus facilities such as residence and dining halls will continue to operate. However, the campus is encouraging employees to work remotely when possible and suspending university-sponsored gatherings of more than 150 people, as well as multi-day gatherings, the letter stated.
Additionally, the university is immediately suspending study-abroad programs in the Czech Republic, France, Japan and Spain through the remainder of the semester. It had previously suspended programs to China, South Korea and Italy through summer.
"I ask that we show care and compassion for each other as we confront the challenges that COVID-19 poses in our community," DiStefano said in the letter. "We will get through this together."
On Wednesday, the governor of New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grisham, announced that three people had tested positive for the virus, prompting her to declare a public health emergency and advise that all public events be postponed to limit the virus's spread. The trio of cases are the state's first.
“We are not panicked. We are prepared,” she said.
New Mexico is prohibiting out-of-state travel by its employees.
Expressing alarm both about mounting infections and inadequate government responses, the World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the virus is now a pandemic, but added that it's not too late for countries to act.
By reversing course and using the charged word “pandemic” that it previously shied away from, the U.N. health agency sought to shock lethargic countries into pulling out all the stops.
“We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO chief.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.