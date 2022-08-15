A memorial service for fallen El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery started at 11 a.m. Monday at New Life Church, 11025 Voyager Parkway, in Colorado Springs.

Peery was killed after responding to a shooting on Sunday, Aug. 7, in Widefield. Two others died, according to authorities.

Click or tap here to watch a replay video from the service.

A law enforcement processional to honor Peery will follow the service. The processional will go from New Life Church along Interquest Parkway to Interstate 25, then lead south to the Uintah Street (exit 143), then to Nevada Avenue southbound to Vermijo Avenue, then westbound to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at Tejon Street.

On Monday, August 15, 2022, starting at 11:00 a.m., a law enforcement funeral will commence to honor the life of @EPCSheriff Deputy Andrew Peery at New Life Church located at 11025 Voyager Parkway in Colorado Springs, Colorado. pic.twitter.com/rubTUU98v7 — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) August 14, 2022

Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags lowered to half staff on all public buildings statewide for Monday to honor the life of Peery.

Supporters line the I-25 on ramp ahead of the procession for fallen Deputy Peery. pic.twitter.com/5wkqbg4TFb — O'Dell Isaac (@IketheScribe) August 15, 2022

A flag-raising ceremony was held Friday in honor of Peery.