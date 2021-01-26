An 11-time felon who strangled his adoptive father in Manitou Springs while free on parole was sent back to prison Tuesday.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Timothy J. Schutz imposed a 12-year sentence against Bobby Joe Berry in the May killing of 70-year-old Darrell Berry. The penalty was set under terms of a December plea deal in which Berry agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed a first-degree murder charge against him.
“I didn’t expect none of this to happen,” Berry, 44, told the court. “My dad was all I had left. I don’t know how the future’s going to be.”
Darrell Berry was a Vietnam veteran, his obituary noted, and adopted Bobby Berry when the boy was 5. The older man was found in his home on El Paso Boulevard in Manitou Springs, with signs of blunt force trauma and strangulation, according to an autopsy report.
His son was arrested in Colorado Springs in August after a 3 ½-month search. Colorado Springs police found him sleeping in a car in the 100 block of East Dale Street, after being summoned by the car’s owner.
The only choice before the judge Tuesday was whether Berry’s sentence should run consecutively with his parole violation penalties, which could have resulted in an additional 1.5 years behind bars.
Prosecutor Andrew Hug asked for the longer sentence, arguing that Berry failed to take full accountability for his crime. Although Berry acknowledged attacking his father during a fight, he claimed that he didn’t realize how severely the victim had been injured — which the prosecutor said was inconsistent with head trauma and other obvious injuries.
“It has always been our hope as part of this plea that the family could get closure to knowing what actually happened,” Hug said, arguing that Berry’s reluctance to provide a full accounting of the attack “hinder(ed)” that goal.
The judge, however, sided with the defense, which argued that Berry’s willingness to plead guilty should be taken into account.
Berry’s attorney, public defender Adam Steigerwald, told the court that Berry never denied killing his father and took the first plea deal that was offered him, declining his attorneys’ invitation to push for a lighter sentence.
“He regrets this more than anything that’s ever happened,” Steigerwald said. “He truly loves his father.”
Berry's criminal history includes more than two dozen arrests and convictions for aggravated motor vehicle theft in 2000; trespass to an automobile with the attempt to commit a crime in 2002; and escape in 2005 and 2009.
Schutz called the victim the "greatest source of stability" in Berry's life, pointing out that he took in the defendant after his release on parole.