Repairs on a bumpy railroad crossing in Security-Widefield area that were delayed by the "bomb cyclone" last spring will begin this week.
Work on the Main Street crossing, east of U.S. 85 and 87, was initially slated for early March. Instead, crews will begin the work on Monday, according to a news release from El Paso County.
Drivers will be directed to detours on Fontaine Boulevard, South Academy Boulevard and Mesa Ridge Parkway, according to the news release.
BNSF Railway is replacing the track, railroad ties and surrounding concrete to restore the crossings to their original elevation. County crews are to repave and re-stripe the roads and install curbs, sidewalks and gutters.
Similar repairs have been completed at a nearby crossing on Fontaine Boulevard.
The crossings have shifted and sunk after years of rough weather and heavy traffic, prompting citizen complaints, the county reports.