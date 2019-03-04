Two bumpy railroad crossings that have frustrated Security-Widefield residents are being.
Work began Monday to smooth the crossings east of U.S. 85/87, one over Main Street and the other on Fontaine Boulevard, El Paso County announced.
Fontaine closed Monday and will reopen Thursday when the work is done, a county news release says.
Main Street will be closed Monday through March 14 for the work there.
The crossings have shifted and sunk after years of rough weather and heavy traffic, the county reports.
BNSF Railway will replace the track, railroad ties and surrounding concrete to restore the crossings to their original elevation. County crews then will repave and re-stripe the roads and install curbs, sidewalks and gutters.
BNSF are paying for the $260,000 worth of work. The county is using its share of revenue from a 1 percent sales tax through the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority.