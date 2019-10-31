Colorado’s House delegation split along partisan lines, as the state’s four Democrats voted to authorize the next stage of an impeachment inquiry over objections by the three Republicans.
“The House’s impeachment inquiry has exposed the truth and uncovered significant evidence that the president abused his power,” said Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, in remarks on the House floor minutes before the vote.
Added Neguse: “To honor the oath to defend the Constitution that each of us took, we must move forward with this impeachment inquiry; for, as Thomas Jefferson once said hundreds of years ago, a sacred respect for the constitutional law is the vital principal, the sustaining energy of a free government.”
Before casting his “no” vote, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, railed against what he called “a Soviet-style kangaroo court, a star chamber,” in an appearance on KVOR AM 740.
“They just hate Donald Trump. They want to undo the election,” Lamborn said, referring to his Democratic colleagues.
“We’re less than 13 months away from an election next year, where the American people can decide. But in their anger and hatred, they want to force him out of office — I don’t believe they will — but that’s what they’re trying to do, they’re trying to subvert democracy here. It’s horrible, and I’m doing everything I can to oppose what they’re doing.”
Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Denver, chaired the House for a procedural vote that preceded the final tally. In a statement issued once the resolution had passed, she argued that lawmakers were defending the Constitution by approving the inquiry.
“The president has been accused of abusing his power, betraying the American people and undermining our national security,” DeGette said. “He’s openly invited some of our biggest adversaries to intervene in our elections and has blocked Congress’s every attempt to get to the truth. Every member of Congress swears an oath to defend our Constitution and, by approving this resolution today, we are taking the appropriate steps to do exactly that.”
The investigation is focused on Trump’s efforts to push Ukraine to investigate his Democratic political opponents by withholding military aid and an Oval Office meeting craved by the country’s new president.