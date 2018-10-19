Officials celebrated another milestone in the multimillion-dollar reconstruction of West Colorado Avenue with the opening Friday of the Adams Crossing Bridge.
The new bridge over Fountain Creek at Columbia Road is a centerpiece of the project, known as the Westside Avenue Action Plan, which stretches from 31st Street to U.S. 24. Since crews broke ground on the project in late 2016, drivers have endured countless lane restrictions and ever-changing traffic barriers.
Colorado Avenue drivers no longer have to veer away from the new bridge to take the old one, which will soon be demolished, said Greg Dingrando, El Paso County’s digital media specialist.
Crews will continue finishing work on the south side of the new bridge, Dingrando said. The structure will be higher — more than 13 feet above Fountain Creek — to withstand major flooding. More than 121,000 pounds of reinforcing steel and 800 cubic yards of concrete was used to build the roughly 100-foot-long span, according to a county news release.
Midland Trail, which runs along the creek under the bridge, will reopen next year, Dingrando said.
Most of the project will be completed by the end of this year. When it’s done, the four-lane West Colorado Avenue, which turns into Manitou Avenue, will be transformed into a two-lane stretch separated by a center turn lane and lined with bike lanes, wide sidewalks and vintage streetlights.
Crews are still removing some of the utility poles along the street after power lines were buried, Dingrando said. Sidewalks still must be constructed, and the road has not gotten its final layer of pavement, he said.
The finishing touches will come next year: completion of a pedestrian and bicycle plaza at Ridge Road, improvements to Fountain Creek, landscaping and work on historic stone walls that had to be temporarily removed from along the creek and Columbia Road, he said.
The project will cost an estimated $35.5 million and will mostly be paid for with taxpayer dollars collected through the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority. The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Springs Utilities, El Paso County and Manitou Springs also are funding the project.