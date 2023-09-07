In 1986, artist Emanuel Martinez painted a mural titled “Arte Mestiza” that spans the concrete wall of the parking lot across the street from the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. A 200-square-foot composition, the mural is a celebration of Hispanic cultures and their contributions to the arts.

“One of my missions was to help (Hispanic people) instill pride in ourselves, in our identity and to bring that to life through muralism,” Martinez said.

The years have not been kind to Martinez’s work. Nearly four decades of rain, harsh sunlight and other elements left the mural faded and crumbling, which deeply disappointed the artist.

“I had been bugging them for decades,” Martinez said. “But for a long time, nothing was done.”

Sara Hodge, head of collections for the Fine Arts Center, acknowledged that the artwork had been neglected.

“We really did nothing with it for a long time,” Hodge said on Thursday. “We left it exposed to the weather and the sun and different elements. The community really began to take notice of the lack of care. As another collections piece, it should get the same care as anything in the museum.”

But thanks to a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, Martinez and the Fine Arts Center now have the capital to bring the mural back to life.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is pleased to support a wide range of projects, including the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College’s Arte Mestiza, demonstrating the many ways the arts enrich our lives and contribute to healthy and thriving communities,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson. “These organizations play an important role in advancing the creative vitality of our nation and helping to ensure that all people can benefit from arts, culture and design.”

“We’re really fortunate to have the original artist still with us,” Hodge said.

After receiving the award in June, the Fine Arts Center began the first phase of the restoration project, power washing the wall and shoring up the cracks.

“It had gotten really dirty,” Martinez said.

After coating the mural with a preservative to protect it from the elements, Martinez and a handful of community members began repainting the artwork.

“We’re going to repaint every inch of it,” he said.

Felipe Vallejo, who helped with the original painting 37 years ago, signed on for the restoration project as well.

“I volunteered to help him paint in ’86,” Vallejo said. “When I heard he was coming back to restore it, I said, ‘Hey, if you need some help, I’m not doing anything. I’m retired now.’ And he put me to work.”

The original work was done on a shoestring budget of about $300, so the artist was forced to use cheaper paint, even watering it down in some spots. The new project will retain the design of the original, but brighter colors will make it more eye-catching, Martinez said.

Martinez’s daughter, now an archaeologist, has pointed out some historical inaccuracies in the original painting, he said.

“The Mayan people in my original work wore gold bracelets and jewelry,” Martinez said. “But my daughter told me the Mayans didn’t wear gold. Their precious stone was jade. I didn’t know that at the time, but I corrected it. I’m getting an education from my own daughter.”

Once the repainting is done, Martinez will lacquer it with more preservative, and the FAC will place some finishing touches on the project, including concrete parking blocks to keep vehicles from damaging the wall.

The end result should be a more visually arresting work, protected from weathering, that community members can appreciate and enjoy, Martinez said.

“Muralism is, I think, the most dynamic art form,” said Martinez, whose work has been featured at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Art. “I'm glad we're finally going to be able to give this work the treatment it deserves.”