The Colorado Department of Revenue would like to remind Colorado residents that vehicle title and registration services will be unavailable Aug. 1-5 while the services undergo technical upgrades.
Vehicle registration renewal, both online and at a kiosk, will remain available during this time. Drivers are encouraged to renew their registrations online at mydmv.colorado.gov.
Colorado driver’s license services will be unavailable, both online and in-office, Aug. 2-3, and all state driver’s license offices will be closed.
The closure will allow the state to replace the current Colorado State Titling and Registration System (CSTARS) with a new system called Colorado DRIVES. The new system will allow for faster county-to-county integration and faster transaction processing, as well as additional online services.
New online services include:
• Improved vehicle registration renewal
• Out-of-state emissions extension
• Emissions waiver application
• Generate prior receipts
• Duplicate registration receipt request
• 2 percent rental upload spreadsheet fee estimator
• Document uploading
• Personalized plate request
• Change of address
• New registration
These services will be available Aug. 6 at mydmv.colorado.gov.
Due to the closures, drivers whose licenses, identification cards or vehicle registrations expire in July or August are encouraged to renew early.